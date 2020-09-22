1-year-old boy killed in triple shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Kansas City police say a toddler was killed and two adults were injured when someone opened fire on their vehicle Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. near 33rd Street and Agnes Avenue.

Tyron Payton, who was just one year old, was in a vehicle Monday when someone fired multiple times into the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver then pulled up to a local fire station to ask for help. Police say fire and EMS personnel tended to the unidentified man, woman, and toddler, and they were taken to a hospital where the boy later died. A fourth person in the car was uninjured.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was stopped in front of a home when someone fired numerous shots into the vehicle from outside, striking three people.

