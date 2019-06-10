10 guns stolen from cars in 11 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a post to Twitter, Wichita police say, among other items, 10 guns and 28 purses or wallets were stolen from vehicles in the past 11 days.

WPD Lieutenant Scott Brunow posted Monday afternoon that 166 larcenies occurred from May 31 to June 10. Of those 166 larcenies reported, he provided this list of the most popular items stolen (number of items stolen in parentheses).

Purses or wallets (28)

Guns (10)

Tools (9)

Computers (6)

Sunglasses (4)

Dogs (1)

Swimming Goggles (1)

Brunow often provides data about auto theft and larceny in Wichita on Twitter with maps of hot spots for those crime reports. As of May 31, he reported 23 guns stolen from cars during the month, and 93 guns stolen from cars since January 1, 2019.

According to Brunow’s information, as of Monday afternoon, 103 guns have been reported stolen from vehicles around Wichita.

Using the LexisNexis Community Crime Map, data shows that burglaries from vehicles are widespread but have hot spots in two parts of the city: Old Town and South City, around Pawnee and Broadway.

LexisNexis Community Crime Map uses data reported from Wichita Police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to map where particular crimes occur. This screenshot was taken at 5 p.m. on June 6.

Brunow frequently asks property owners not take their belongings with them when leaving their vehicle. He uses the hashtag #DontLeaveGunsInCars and #DontLeaveWalletsAndPursesInCars.

“Make sure to remove all property from your cars and lock them!” Brunow said in a tweet.