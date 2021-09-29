1,000 arrests, $3 million in drugs seized during Operation Triple Beam in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department hosted a news conference Wednesday to discuss the successes of a recent collaborative effort to reduce violent crime in Wichita titled “Operation Triple Beam.”

The efforts ended with 1,072 arrests, the seizure of more than 221 guns, $200,667 in cash, and over $3 million in illegal narcotics.

The operation was held from July through September and arrested those who had active or federal arrest warrants.

As a result, the department said it helped decrease violent crime in the city. However, in 2020, Wichita saw a record-setting homicide number.

“This is a substantial amount of firearms,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay. “When you see what is happening here and across the country with the shootings, this will help make our community safe.”

This photo shows the Illegal weapons confiscated during Operation Triple Beam. (KSN News)

Ramsay thanked the men and women for helping to keep the streets safe. He also thanked Sen. Jerry Moran for his tremendous support of the Wichita Police Department.

“This isn’t happening in other parts of the country, and through his advocacy, we were able to land this program that is obviously, as you see, making an impact,” said Ramsay.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said they have already charged 50 new uncovered cases during the effort.

“These are gun cases, folks with violent histories we will be prosecuting through the criminal justice system in the Sedgwick County Courthouse,” said Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. “We also have many cases under review, testing of drugs and other things that are ongoing that will be prosecuted shortly in the next few weeks.”

The district attorney said they have two prosecutors on around the clock helping assist in search warrant duty.

“They were essential in getting these search warrants served so this property could be collected and taken off of the streets,” said Bennett.

The operation was an effort between the U.S. Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Department of Corrections, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Drug Enforcement Agency, Alcohol Tobacco Firearms, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

“Collectively work together with our citizens and law enforcement agencies in collaboration to make cities like Wichita safer places, not just in Kansas but throughout the United States,” said U.S. Marshal Ronald Miller.