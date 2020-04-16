11 catalytic converters cut off of Starkey buses causing $12,000 in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starkey, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities, said thieves caused $12,000 in damage to 11 buses this morning.

In a news release, the organization says they discovered that thieves cut through the chain-link fence surrounding their leased maintenance facility at 9331 W. Kellogg and cut the catalytic converters off of its wheelchair-accessible buses.

“We have been so fortunate to be able to share stories about how this COVID-19 crisis has brought out the best in so many of us,” said Colin McKenney, CEO. “We can all see the need to stay home as much as possible to keep each other safe. Unfortunately, that also creates a situation that allows people to prey on others when there is a smaller chance of being seen.”

Starkey said they began leasing the property for its vehicles in January after dealing with regular thefts and damage to its buses on its main campus. It is working with neighboring businesses at the west Kellogg location to access any camera footage that may help in the investigation.

