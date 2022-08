WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A prostitution sting performed by law enforcement in Wichita on Friday led to the arrests of 11 men.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a sting operation, with 10 of the men arrested on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute, hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act, and one man arrested on suspicion of promoting prostitution, and promoting the sale of sexual relations.

WPD said there were no victims in the sting. An investigation is ongoing.