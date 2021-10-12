11-year-old girl shot in early morning drive-by

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A young girl was injured in a shooting in northeast Wichita. It happened a few minutes past midnight Tuesday morning near 14th Street and Oliver.

One witness said he saw a black SUV shoot into a house and speed away.

A police spokesperson said an 11-year-old girl was hit and was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Four other people were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

A neighbor and close family friend of the victim said this incident hits close to home. Robert Shelby said the community has worked hard to clean up the area and weed out the crime.

“I’m furious about it right now,” Shelby said. “That’s an 11-year-old child who got shot. There’s no sense for it. No reason. No rhyme. You shoot into a house and you’re going to hurt children.”

The shooter has not been identified. If you have information that could help police solve the crime, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.