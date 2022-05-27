GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Garden City man murdered almost three years ago is not giving up on finding his killer.

Ernie Ortiz, 69, was found fatally wounded outside El Conquistador, a restaurant he owned for 39 years. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

Ernie Ortiz (Photo courtesy Ricardo Landeros)

The Ortiz family started a GoFundMe account through the Justice for Ernie Ortiz Facebook page. The money raised in the account plus money from Garden City/Finney County Crime Stoppers adds up to a potential $11,000 reward in the case.

If someone provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Ortiz’s killer, they could get up to $11,000.

The Ortiz family is the first to partner with Crime Stoppers in Garden City for a reward going to a specific case.

The family started the GoFundMe account in 2021, on the second anniversary of Ortiz’s death. Through the page, they hope to draw awareness to the unsolved murder. The family believes someone has information that can unlock this case and peace and closure to the family.

Ernie Ortiz (Courtesy KBI/KDOC)

Ortiz’s murder was recently selected for the Kansas Cold Case Playing Cards program. The decks of cards featuring unsolved murders are being distributed in Kansas jails and prisons, hoping that inmates may share information pertinent to the cases.

A man was arrested and charged in the Ortiz case early on, but the Finney County Attorney later dropped the charges.

The family has told KSN News about Ortiz’s accomplishments, musical skills, respect as a businessman and a community leader, and dedication to his church and hometown.

The Ortiz family is offering its thanks to all those who have contributed to the GoFundMe account. The family also expressed appreciation for the Garden City Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text their tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and to Tip411 (847411).