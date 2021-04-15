12-year-old Kansas City child fatally shot in Leavenworth

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old child from Kansas City was shot and killed at a Leavenworth pharmacy.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens says officers responded to several calls about a shooting at Kare pharmacy Wednesday evening but did not find any victims.

About an hour later, Kansas City police reported that a family arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with a child who was shot.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three suspects, a 25 year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, all from Leavenworth, were arrested early Thursday in Leavenworth. No names or other details were released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories