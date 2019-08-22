‘120 guns stolen from cars this year’: Police stress the importance of locking up guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Lieutenant Scott Brunow provided new details about stolen firearms during the department’s media briefing.
He said guns are generally stolen from vehicles between midnight and 5 a.m., Thursday through Saturday.
“We’ve had over 120 guns stolen from cars this year, which is way too many,” said Lt. Scott Brunow. “That’s less than last year, but that’s still too many.”
Last year, there were over 250 reports of guns stolen.
“If we go from 250 to under 200, that’s a great decrease, but that’s still a lot of stolen guns,” said Lt. Scott Brunow.
Lt. Brunow shared a map on Twitter which included a break down of where gun thefts occur most and the most common times of thefts.
The majority of gun thefts from cars happen outside of single-family homes or apartments.
Where Handguns Are Stolen
- 71 handguns stolen from single homes and apartment.
- 15 stolen from cars on city streets.
- 8 from hotels and motels
- 11 from business offices restaurants
- 2 from bars
- 3 from parking lots and garages
- 1 from hospitals
- 1 from government building (Exploration Place)
- 3 from schools
- 1 from nursing home
- 2 from alleys
- 1 from convenience store
Operation Save-A-Casing
The Wichita Police Department is encouraging gun owners to participate in Operation Save-A-Casing. The operation is voluntary, and participants are asked to save two spent shell casings fired from their firearms and keep them somewhere safe. If an owner’s gun is stolen, the owner can submit the casings to law enforcement for ballistics testing to determine if that gun has been used in a crime.
For more information on Operation Save A Casing, go to Wichita.gov/SaveACasing, or you can stop into your local police department this weekend to get a flyer.
