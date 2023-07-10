LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 14-year-old was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that killed a 74-year-old from Cherryvale.

At 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 21000 block Douglas Road. Deputies found Thaine Lee Anderson had suffered a fatal gunshot to the head, according to a press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

At around 2 p.m., the LCSO requested assistance from the KBI. Both KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks also assisted in the investigation, according to the KBI.

The 14-year-old suspect was located and arrested for first-degree murder. The case will be prosecuted by the Labette County Attorney.