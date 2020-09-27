15-year-old boy shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Police spokesman Dustin Dierenfeldt says officers were called to the Rosedale area of the city Saturday evening after gunshots were heard.
The officers found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide but no other details have been released.
