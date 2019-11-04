16 men arrested in a Broadway prostitution sting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said 16 men were arrested in a prostitution sting on Broadway.

The sting happened late Friday morning and afternoon.

The Patrol South and Patrol West Community Response Team and WPD Broadway Corridor Team arrested 16 men for sex trafficking. One man had an outstanding warrant.

“Don’t come to Broadway to engage in this activity. You will be arrested,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

It is the 18th sting conducted this year along Broadway resulting in 154 arrests: 27 women, 127 men.

