WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teenager was arrested after a shooting critically injured another teenager on Friday.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of N. Dellrose St. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

First responders began providing life-saving measures and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say as of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, he is still in critical condition.

An investigation showed the 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved in a disturbance outside the house when the 16-year-old shot the 18-year-old multiple times in the upper body.

The 16-year-old was located and arrested at 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Kemper.

WPD says this was not a random incident, and the two were known to each other. The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery.