16-year-old girl goes to hospital after being attacked at a party, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a reported attack that sent a 16-year-old girl to the hospital. The incident happened Sunday in the 1400 block of N. Bluff.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a walk-in assault report. When officers arrived at the hospital, they made contact with the teen who had injuries to her body.

Through their investigation, officers learned that she received those injuries during an altercation at a party in northeast Wichita.

Police say witnesses at the party said the teen was attacked by two females that were also at the party. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they can contact WPD Investigations at 268-4407, or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 267-2111.