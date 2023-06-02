WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone shot a 17-year-old boy from Andover early Friday morning in Wichita. Now, police are trying to find out who did it.

The Wichita Police Department learned about the crime after the boy showed up at the hospital around 3 a.m. He was in serious condition from a gunshot wound to his upper chest, but police say he is expected to survive.

The WPD began investigating and learned the shooting happened in the 900 block of West Central.

Police say the victim had a brief “verbal interaction” with an unknown male. Then, as the unidentified person was leaving with others, someone shot the 17-year-old boy. The WPD said several juveniles were in the parking lot at the time.

Investigators used Flock, an automatic system that recognizes license plates, to determine the vehicle and its tag number. They are still following up on that information.

Police are also working to learn more about what led to the shooting and who fired the shot.

If you have information that could help, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.