FILE – This April 17, 2015, file photo provided by the U.S. Treasury shows the front of the U.S. $20 bill, featuring a likeness of Andrew Jackson. (U.S. Treasury via AP, File)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are looking for a man who managed to open a register at Walmart and steal $1,700 in cash.

According to KSAL News, It happened Tuesday evening. A man wearing a black face mask opened the register in the electronics department and grabbed $20 bills – 85 of them.

He left the store in possibly a white van.

Investigators say the drawer was not forced open. They do not believe the suspect is an employee of the store.