SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — During a three-month sex operation dubbed “Operation New Day,” which ran from April through June, deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Offender Registration Unit and deputies of the United States Marshals Service conducted 1,015 compliance checks on registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County.

The SCSO says there were 31 offenders found to be non-compliant. Eighteen were arrested for violation of the Offender Registration Act.

The operation was conducted during regular duty hours, as well as after hours, and utilized over 350 man-hours of Sheriff’s Office personnel, according to the SCSO.

“The USMS Sex Offender Investigations Branch (SOIB) was created following the passage of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act (AWA), which became law on July 27th, 2006,” the SCSO said. “The SOIB carries out the USMS’s three principal responsibilities under the AWA: assist state, local, tribal, and territorial authorities in the location and apprehension of non-compliant and fugitive sex offenders; investigate violations of the act for federal prosecution; and assist in the identification and location of sex offenders relocated as a result of a major disaster. To ensure the safety of communities and children across the country, the USMS has implemented an aggressive enforcement strategy for its responsibilities under the AWA.”