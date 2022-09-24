WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night.

According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of Harry and Oliver.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, finding him unconscious and not breathing. They began lifesaving measures. He was then transported to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

WPD’s investigation revealed that the man was in a verbal altercation with two other men. That’s when the first suspect shot the victim in the upper body.

The first suspect is described to be 20-30 years old, and the second is described to be 18-20 years old. Both were last seen fleeing on foot southwest from the area.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call investigations at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.