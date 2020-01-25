18-year-old found shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Police say an 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Victory Hills neighborhood.

When officers arrived they reported finding the teen dead on the front porch of a home.

Police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic says it appeared the teen was accosted further down the street and ran back to the house.

Police went door to door in search of any witnesses or video capturing the incident.

The victim’s name had not been released by midday Saturday.

