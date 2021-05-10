18-year-old killed in south KC while walking home from work, weeks before graduation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A metro family says they are one of the latest impacted by senseless violence.

Eighteen-year-old Elijaah Boston was shot around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and found unresponsive in the street on Hillcrest Road. He died at the scene.

Family told FOX4 he was walking home from work at Taco Bell, located on East Red Bridge Road, a 15-minute walk from their home.

“Sometimes he’ll call and say, ‘Hey. pick me up.’ Sometimes he’ll say, ‘Hey, I’ll just walk.’ He started to walk home. Whatever happened, they are still unsure,” his uncle and guardian John Williams said. “There’s no other explanation other than just senseless act of violence.”

Boston was set to graduate from Paseo High School in a matter of weeks. He planned to join the Air Force next month.

He had been working at Taco Bell for five months.

“If he wasn’t at school, he worked, played video games and watched anime,” Williams said. “We just recently moved here, so he doesn’t know a lot of people. Positive kid, non-confrontational. I can’t think of a time he’s had a confrontation or been kicked out of school or in a fight for any reason because he is a very likeable kid,” Williams said.

Police are looking for any witnesses and a suspect in this case while the family just wants answers to what happened.

“Having plans for a funeral and burials, this wasn’t on the list of things. I was focused on graduation parties and senior pictures he was supposed to take tomorrow, not how we are going to pay for funeral arrangements,” the teen’s uncle said.

The family created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $25,000.