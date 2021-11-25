185 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Osage County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Osage County Marijuana bust

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A routine traffic stop revealed a car brim-full with narcotics in Osage County on Wednesday.

An Osage County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at milepost 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation and located narcotics in the car, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Bounmy Phongsavat, 40, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories