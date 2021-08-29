19-year-old charged in killing at Topeka motel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Topeka man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a motel.

WIBW-TV reports that Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill was charged Friday in the death of 37-year-old James Epps Jr. Epps was killed Tuesday at a Travelers Inn in Topeka.

He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Krainbill was immediately identified as a suspect.

He was arrested a short time later. Krainbill is jailed on $1 million bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

