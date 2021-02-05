2 arrested after Hutchinson officers execute search warrant for illegal narcotics

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were arrested by the Hutchinson Police Department following the execution of a search warrant for illegal narcotics. It happened in the 1400 block of North Main on Tuesday.

Tia McKenna, 36, was booked on suspicion of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robert Prebble, 38, was booked for probation violation.

The Hutchinson Police Department is asking anyone who is aware of illegal activity to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS.