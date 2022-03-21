GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department said a traffic incident turned into a stabbing and a shooting early Friday morning.

Police say Jonathan Reyes, 24, of Garden City, was driving south on North Third Street when a vehicle in front of him began driving slowly and refused to let him pass.

When the vehicles got to the intersection of Third and Labrador Boulevard, people got out of the vehicles and started arguing.

Police say that Reyes stabbed Justin Cole, 37, of Garden City during the confrontation. And when Reyes tried to leave in his vehicle, police say Cole drew a firearm and shot at Reyes.

Both vehicles later met on Labrador Boulevard, and as they passed one another, police say Cole fired a second round at Reyes’ vehicle. Reyes was not injured.

Officers were notified of a drive-by shooting around 3:10 a.m. and went to the area of Third and Labrador Boulevard and began their investigation.

Officers were unable to locate Cole following the incident. But, with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kearny County Sheriff’s Office, Cole was later found in Kearny County and taken into custody. KSN News asked the police about Cole’s injury. They said he did not receive treatment.

GCPD said Cole was booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of:

• Attempted first-degree murder

• Criminal discharge of a firearm

• Criminal damage

Police also arrested Reyes. They say he could be charged with aggravated battery and felony interference.

KSN asked police if Reyes and Cole knew each other before the traffic incident, they said that is part of their continuing investigation. GCPD is also still trying to identify a third person who may have been involved.



