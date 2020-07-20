2 arrested after teen critically injured in Great Bend shooting Saturday night

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police said a 17-year-old boy was shot late Saturday and transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where he remains in critical condition.

Just before midnight, police responded to Veteran’s Memorial Park located at 4714 17th Street Terrace following a shooting.

Great Bend police said a Dodge car occupied by two adults and two teens was driving through Veteran’s Memorial Park when they were confronted and blocked by a blue SUV with three people inside.

The Dodge attempted to exit the park near 17th Street Terrace when a 20-year-old man got out of the blue SUV and fired a shot striking a 17-year-old boy in the backseat. He was transported to the hospital.

On Sunday evening, police said they arrested 20-year-old Miguel A. Gonzalez Jr. in connection to the case. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. An 18-year-old woman, Ashten M. Tracy, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to attempted murder, obstruction, and aiding and abetting attempted murder. Both remain in the Barton County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers, at (620) 792-1300.

