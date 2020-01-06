2 arrested following chase in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and woman were arrested following a chase Monday in Sedgwick County.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they chased a pair of burglary suspects, and it ended near 34th and Ridge Road.

Residents called police after seeing the suspects go into a home and then leave.

Officials put down spike strips to stop the SUV, but it kept going. The suspects kept trying to drive away. A deputy hit the vehicle making it lose control.

No one was injured, and a man and a woman are in custody.

