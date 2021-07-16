2 arrested in Gray County after large discovery of meth, suspected fentanyl pills

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Gray County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge City police detectives arrested two people for alleged narcotics trafficking.

On Wednesday, Dodge City police were investigating narcotics trafficking and were able to identify the suspect and vehicle. Additionally, police informed Gray County that the vehicle was leaving Dodge City westbound.

A Gray County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle as it entered Cimarron. During the stop, two occupants of the vehicle were detained while Dodge City detectives arrived to assist. During the roadside investigation, a loaded handgun, a large quantity of methamphetamine, and suspected fentanyl pills were hidden inside the vehicle. This investigation resulted in a significant seizure of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The two occupants were arrested and booked into jail for various narcotics violations.