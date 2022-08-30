LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Lawrence Police Department arrested two people Sunday after an officer witnessed them shooting at a group of people Sunday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the incident occurred around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police there was an argument between a group of men on foot and two men in a white Volkswagen Passat near West 11th Street and Kentucky Street.

After the argument, the vehicle took off and officers witnessed the passenger of the Passat fire at least one shot. No one in the group was hit.

In addition, officers pulled the vehicle over after a pursuit near Sixth Street and Maine Street. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody without incident.

According to police, officers found a discharged weapon along their route and casings near the original scene.