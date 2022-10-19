CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas.
A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs.
The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction.
Law enforcement found a fully-automatic firearm inside the vehicle. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Webb City, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of:
- Fleeing Law Enforcement
- No Registration
- No Driver’s License
- No Insurance
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Police say the man had previous convictions in Missouri for assaulting law enforcement and resisting arrest, along with other criminal charges.
A 37-year-old Ozark, Missouri, woman was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
An investigation is ongoing.
