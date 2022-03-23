HAYSVILLE. Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested in a murder last month near Haysville.

It happened on Feb. 10 in the 200 block of E. 86th St. S. According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to the area after a property owner noticed a man lying next to their home.

When deputies arrived to check on the man, they discovered he was dead and had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Vennie Kongvongsay of Wichita.

Jim Sanchez (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Justinlee Welch (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Jim Sanchez and 25-year-old Justinlee Welch, both of Wichita, on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.