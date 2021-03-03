2 charged in weekend incident that injured 3 Wichita officers

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The two suspects arrested in the incident that injured three Wichita police officers over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.

Forty-six-year-old James Hathorn is charged with a slew of things including burglary of a dwelling to commit a felony, and 43-year-old Tiffany Vulgamore is charged with burglary and theft.

Investigators said police caught the pair trying to re-enter a vacant house Sunday where officers were injured the day before. Police went to the house on Saturday after the landlord suspected people were living there.

The three officers were hurt when a modified shotgun went off as they walked through the home. Officials say it was not a targeted attack.

  • James Hathorn (Photo from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Tiffany Vulgamore (Photo from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

