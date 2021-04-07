2 from Wichita arrested following IED discovery inside a suspicious car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle suspected in multiple drive-by shootings led to the arrest of two people Tuesday evening.

Wichita police said at around 7:20, they were following a Nissan suspected in those shootings. When they stopped the car at an apartment in 5400 block of E. 21st St. N., police found an improvised explosive device that looked like a grenade.

The department’s bomb unit responded to assist with the disposal of the device. Also inside, officers located a firearm, a firearm magazine, and methamphetamine.

Police booked 25-year-old Eri Mendoza of Wichita, who had previous felony convictions, on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal possession of an explosive device, criminal use of an explosive device, and driving with a suspended license. Additionally, 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos of Wichita was booked on suspicion of methamphetamine, criminal use of an explosive device, and outstanding warrants.

Jessica Valdovinos (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

Eri Mendoza (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office.