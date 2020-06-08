2 hurt after shooting, crash in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting and crash in northwest Wichita.

Police said a man and woman in their 20s were found in the 1400 block of North Caddy Court around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Officers were responding to separate reports of a burglary and a crash at the time.

Lt. Mike Linnehan said he doesn’t know how the two calls are connected, but the investigation took up a large scene, most of the block.

Linnehan did not say whether the injured pair were suspects or victims of the “attempted burglary.” The two had gunshot wounds, but Linnehan did not say who shot them. No one was arrested.

“There were reports of what I could describe as an attempted burglary,” Linnehan said. “Exactly what the details are to that, we’re still trying to piece together, so we’ll just have to see how it all ties up.”

The victims were found near a car wrecked into a tree in a yard nearby. Investigators and CSI lab officials were on scene Monday morning.

“We’re still trying to put the pieces together,” Linnehan said. “It’s looking like this is going to be a very complicated investigation at this point. We’ll just have to see where the evidence takes us.”

KSN asked whether there were suspects in the shooting, but Linnehan did not have a clear answer.

“We’re talking to a couple of different folks right now,” Linnehan said. “What their roles are are pretty much yet to be determined, but we’ve got some people that we’re talking to.”

The man is in critical conditions, the woman in serious condition.

KSN expects to learn more soon.

LATEST STORIES: