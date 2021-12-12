2 hurt after shooting in Aggieville, RCPD asking for pictures & video

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One K-State student was shot and another individual was injured in a shooting in Aggieville early Sunday morning, a university spokesperson said.

The Riley County Police Department said the shooting happened inside Tate’s Grill just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and another 24-year-old man with a concussion. Police said both men were taken to Via Christi, but the man with a gunshot wound was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail. Police have not identified either man.

A K-State student who was helping out at a restaurant across from Tate’s during the incident said she didn’t know what was going on at first.

“I didn’t know it was gunshots,” Candace Zheng, a senior at K-State, said. “I rolled my window down because people kept running towards me. I asked them what was going on and they said ‘someone got shot at Tate’s.’ A lot of workers since the COVID pandemic don’t want to work night shifts because it’s dangerous.”

Kansas State University reminded students of resources that are available, if anyone would like to speak to counselors or psychologists.

Students who are affected by the shooting in the Aggieville business district are encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services at 785-532-6927 or the Office of Student Life at 785-532-6432 or via email at stulife@k-state.edu. — K-State (@KState) December 12, 2021

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made by Riley County police at this time