2 hurt in southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning. Wichita and Haysville police responded to the call in the 4400 block of S. Meridian around 4 a.m.
Officers found one man in his early 20s at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. A second man, also in his early 20s, arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, saying he was at the same address.
Sgt. Joe Camp says they don’t believe this incident was random. He says there may have been a celebration inside a home when someone began shooting.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunshine and below average temperatures Monday
- Sedgwick County officials mulling changes at intersection after crash kills mother and four children
- Health officer evaluating health order weekly, business owners hope for fewer restrictions
- Car crashes into bank near 31st and Seneca
- Teachman’s Take: Cooler and more Fall-like heading into Monday