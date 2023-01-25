HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.

The first one was at the Kwik Shop, 1330 East 30th, on Jan. 16. Police say a man entered the store around 10 p.m. and tried to conceal his identity. Witnesses told police the man indicated he had a weapon but did not show it. He demanded money from the cash register. Once he got some cash, he fled.

The most recent robbery was Tuesday night at the Hutchinson Jimmy Johns at 30th Avenue and Severance Street. The circumstances are very similar to the Kwik Shop robbery. Employees said a man entered the store shortly before 9 p.m. and attempted to conceal his identity. The workers said he implied that he was armed but did not show a weapon. The robber demanded money from the register, and after he got the money, he fled.

After the robbery Tuesday night, police say they were able to figure out the suspect’s identity. They found the alleged suspect in the area and arrested him. They say they were able to link him to the Kwik Shop robbery, too.

The alleged suspect, a Hutchinson man, was booked on suspicion of:

Two counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of aggravated assault: committing a felony, placing a subject in fear while disguised

Police say they are not finished investigating the case. If you have information that could help, call the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2834. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS.