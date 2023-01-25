WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury in Wichita on Wednesday indicted charged two from California with transporting methamphetamine across state lines.

A news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) says Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, were charged with:

One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

One count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.

The DOJ says Payan-Parra and Cardona-Carrizales are accused of traveling from California to Kansas with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating this case.