WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One 15-year-old teenager was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after he was allegedly shooting an airsoft gun in the AMC theater in Wichita.

Police say they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Penstemon St. around midnight for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they were informed by a witness that a man had been seen holding what looked like a firearm.

Another person said that they got into a physical altercation with the suspect, and the suspect punched him in the face before fleeing the scene. One person was shot by an airsoft gun but only received minor injuries.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested near the theater where police caught him running. He had two different airsoft guns with him when police found him.

He was booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility for aggravated battery, simple battery, aggravated criminal threat, and resisting arrest.