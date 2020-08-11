TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured late Monday night.
Officers went to the mobile home park near 38th and South Park Avenue around 10:15 p.m, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. When police arrived, they found three shooting victims.
Topeka police say one person died on the scene, another was taken to a local hospital where they later died. A third person was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are on scene investigating and working to find suspect information.
LATEST STORIES:
- GOP leader says Kansas health chief misled public on masks
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Topeka shooting
- Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest
- Video shows man in parachute slam into building in downtown Cleveland
- Wichita to see more outdoor dining, shopping if ordinance passes Tuesday