2 men arrested after Wichita police find drugs and guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested two men for allegedly carrying weapons and drugs.

On Thursday morning around 10:30., officers were monitoring the east Kellogg corridor for illegal drug activity. During the assignment, officers observed three men acting suspiciously at a hotel in the 7300 block of East Kellogg and leaving in a red Jeep. Officers located the Jeep at an apartment complex parking lot in the 7800 block of East Douglas.

Police located 26-year-old Coleton Hess and 29-year-old Christopher Cervantes near the vehicle. They were arrested. Another man was not located. Police said Cervantes was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and narcotics.

He was booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hess was booked on suspicion of a firearm by a felon and warrants.

Through the investigation, officers recovered:

57 grams of methamphetamine

96 grams of marijuana

Two grams of cocaine

Narcotic pills

Two loaded handguns

An AR-15 rifle

Loaded AR-15 magazines

Loaded handgun magazines

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Cervantes had previous felony convictions and is currently on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections for a voluntary manslaughter conviction. Cole also had previous felony convictions.

