2 men charged in fatal shooting of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Two men are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Topeka high school senior earlier this month. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tuesday that Tyron Michael and Daravian Ryce are charged in the May 12 death of 18-year-old Jo’Heem Meredith.

Police say Meredith was shot at a Topeka apartment complex. He went to a hospital but died from his injuries. Besides the murder charge, the suspects each face four other charges.

The suspects also face several other charges, including aggravated robbery and assault. Michael was charged with gun and drug counts related to his arrest on May 13.

