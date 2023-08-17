WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say two men were injured in a shooting early Thursday in northeast Wichita.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 9500 block of E. Champions St. It is just southwest of 45th Street North and Webb Road.

Police arrived on the scene and found the men in their 20s and 40s seriously injured.

“Both individuals that were shot got into a mini gun battle with each other,” Lt. Brandon Lenzi, Wichita Police Department, said.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened outside the home.

“We had a couple of adjacent houses that were hit,” Lenzi said. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt.”

Police interviewed neighbors following the shooting. No word on if any of the men will be arrested.