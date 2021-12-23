2 men shot and killed outside Elk County home

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KSN) – Two men were shot during a get-together outside a home in Longton early Thursday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the suspect fled the scene and later died by suicide.

The victims are Dewayne L. Smith, 55, of Longton, and a 57-year-old Longton man whose name has not been released yet.

Shortly after midnight, the two victims and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a home in the 200 block of West 5th Street in Longton.

The KBI said a sixth man, Lyle W. Miller, 41, of Longton, arrived and, after a short time, pulled a pistol from his waist and shot the victims at close range. Investigators say the shooter fled to a home in the 100 block of West 5th Street.

The Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI’s help. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene. They surrounded the home where Miller was believed to be. They tried to make contact with him for several hours.

Shortly before 6 a.m., they sent a robot inside the home. The robot found a man dead in the attic.

The KBI said tactical teams went in and confirmed the man was Miller and that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is still in the early stages.