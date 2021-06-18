2 Pennsylvania residents charged in Harvey County for meth possession

BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for alleged drug possession and intent to distribute.

David Wayne Dean, 39, and Cassie Jo Nichols, 39, both of Erie, Pennsylvania, are being held in the Harvey County Detention Center. Both are being held on $50,000 bonds.

(Courtesy: Harvey County)

The sheriff’s office said a deputy found Dean and Nichols doing mechanical repairs on their vehicle in the Burrton Kwik Shop parking lot. The office said both gave conflicting stories, including fictitious identifying information.

The sheriff’s office dispatched the K-9 unit to the scene to conduct a free air search. The K-9 indicated drugs were present inside, determining probable cause.

Items found in the vehicle included about 500 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of heroin, more than 100 pills of Fentanyl, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, and stolen identification cards.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $11,000.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has charged both Dean and Nichols with one count each of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of Fentanyl, distribution of heroin, and possession of paraphernalia.