2 people dead after shooting in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police say a shooting in southeast Topeka left two people dead.

Topeka police Lt. Andrew Beightel said the shooting occurred Tuesday in the Highland Park community. One of the victims was found outside and the other was indoors. Both died at the scene.

He said police are searching for three or four males who witnesses said ran from the scene. No arrests have been made.

The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.

