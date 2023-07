Two people were found dead in the Old Town parking garage early July 27, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department confirms that two people died after a shooting in Old Town early Thursday morning.

The crime scene is in the Old Town garage attached to the former Regal Warren movie theater.

Police say just after 3 a.m., a garage worker found a man and a woman’s bodies in a car. They had been shot to death.

Police have identified a suspect vehicle and are searching for it.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.