WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been almost three years since a double homicide in south Wichita. As of Wednesday morning, two of the people convicted have been sentenced, and a third person awaits sentencing.

The crime happened on Dec. 29, 2020. Investigators said Michael Wilking, Jacquelynn Arthur, and Joshua Halstead went to Bradley Reece’s home to demand drugs and money.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, the incident ended with an exchange of gunfire. He says 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt, Wilking’s girlfriend, was shot when Reece returned fire. She died at the hospital.

Reece, 43, was found dead in the front yard of a home in the 3900 block of W. Fairhaven.

Wilking, Arthur and Halstead were arrested and charged in January 2021. All three were convicted of second-degree murder.

Earlier this year, Judge Tyler Roush sentenced 35-year-old Wilking to 34 years in prison for the murder and some other charges.

On Wednesday morning, Judge Chrystal Krier sentenced 31-year-old Arthur to 16 years in prison for murder and robbery.

Halstead, 36, will be sentenced in January.