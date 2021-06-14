2 teens shot, 1 seriously injured, in Topeka over weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two teens were shot in separate incidents over the weekend in Topeka and that one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say in a news release that officers called Saturday morning to an area along SE 31st Street found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police say her injury is being investigated as an accidental shooting.

Hours earlier around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in one of his arms. Police say he is expected to recover.

Police have not released the names of the teens shot and say the shootings aren’t related.

