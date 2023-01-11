WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men made their first appearances in court on Wednesday, one of whom was charged with first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting that happened last week.

Jamar White, 47, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Piatt Ave. and 22nd Street North on Jan. 5 around 12:30 p.m.

Another man, Darries Mitchell, 30, was also arrested after the Piatt shooting and was charged Wednesday.

Police said that Mitchell allegedly shot White. The district attorney filed charges against Mitchell of two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 43-year-old Mareo Dupree was in a home in the 2300 block of North Piatt when White allegedly drove by a couple of times, firing at the house. Dupree was hit and died later at a hospital.

Investigators say the incident started as a feud over a drug debt between the shooter and someone in that home.

At some point, police say Mitchell was outside the home and allegedly exchanged gunfire with White. Police say White was hit in the upper body. White went to a hospital for treatment and is now in jail.

Several homes in the area were damaged from the shooting.

White’s bond is set at $500,000 and is next due in court on Jan. 27. Mitchell’s bond was set at $100,000 and is next due in court a day earlier, Jan. 26.