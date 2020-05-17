20-year-old man found dead at Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Topeka are investigating the cause of death for a 20-year-old man at a south Topeka apartment complex.
Police were called Saturday shortly after 5 p.m. to apartments near the 3700 block of Southwest Plaza Drive, according to The Topeka Journal Online. That is where officers say they found the body of 20-year-old Keaton B. Knutsen. The cause of death remains under investigation
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (785) 368-9551.
